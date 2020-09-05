Image Source : FILE IMAGE What Sushant Singh Rajput's professor who taught him engineering seeks on Teachers' Day 2020?

"Sincere, calm, quiet", that is how deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's teacher, who taught him engineering, remembers him on this Teachers' Day, even as the world is scrambling to put labels of "bipolar, addict and depressed" on him. His teacher also refuses to believe he could commit suicide and demands "justice" for him. "He was very Sincere, very calm and very quiet in the class. I cannot comment on his activities outside the class. But he was not the kind who could do this (take his own life). I could never have imagined this," Professor RC Singh, who taught Sushant kinematics (the science of describing the motion of objects) at Delhi Technological University, formerly known as Delhi College of Engineering, told IANS.

At times, Sushant was so quiet in class that Singh would wonder whether the late actor was catching what was being taught. So, often he would walk up to where Sushant used to sit. "Then I would find he was catching everything.In fact, if asked, he would explain as well. Pursuing mechanical engineering in spite of being a topper in the entrance, was his own choice," he said.

Sushant Singh Rajput had secured 7th rank in the engineering Entrance Examination in 2003. After this, Sushant pursued mechanical engineering. However he took a break from studies and started acting in the third year of the course. Sushant diverted his focus on theater and dance during his college days where he found his true calling.

As the nation celebrates Teachers' Day, Singh fondly remembered a talented student who has gone too soon. But he also wants "justice" for Sushant. "On this Teachers' Day, I pray that his soul rests in peace and his family gets courage to face this situation. I also want to say that given the enquiries which are going on, I hope he gets justice," he said.

Speaking to IANS, Singh also spoke about what he feels are the "shortcomings" of Bollywood. "I hope the field he was in and its shortcomings should be corrected. That will be a justice for him and his family will get peace." Singh's statement assumes significance in the backdrop of all kinds of wild theories flying thick and fast. Last night, tightening the noose around Rhea Chakraborty, Sushanta's girlfriend and now a suspect, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested her brother Showik and Rajput's housekeeping manager Samuel Miranda as part of its probe into the drug angle in the Bollywood star's death.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead at his home in Mumbai. At that time, the Mumbai Police had concluded it was a case of suicide.

