What is Kajal Aggarwal's work out routine during pregnancy?

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is in the family way, has begun doing aerobics and strength conditioning exercises to keep herself healthy. What's more the actress believes women who are pregnant without complications must be encouraged to participate in aerobic and strength conditioning exercises. Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the actor shared a snippet of her recent workout session and wrote about the importance of exercise while expecting. Not only this but she even wrote about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

Kajal began, "I have always been a very active person and worked out my whole life. Pregnancy is a different ball game! All women who are pregnant without complications should be encouraged to participate in aerobic and strength conditioning exercises as part of a healthy lifestyle during their pregnancy - Pilates and barre helped my body change for the better pre and through my pregnancy."

"This transformative approach has me feeling stronger, longer, and leaner. The goal of aerobic conditioning in pregnancy should be to maintain a good fitness level throughout without trying to reach peak fitness. #notanad," she added.

Kajal, who is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, has been actively sharing her pregnancy journey on social media. Earlier, in a recent post, the actor had called out trollers who body shame women, especially during pregnancy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be seen in the upcoming film 'Hey Sinamika!', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.