'Wake Up Sid' turns 11: Never imagined it'd become cult film, says Namit Das

The coming-of-age drama Wake Up Sid released on this day in 2009 and actor Namit Das, who made a mark as a budding actor back then in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, says he never imagined it would become a cult film.

The film marked the directorial debut of Ayan Mukerji, and it revolves around Siddharth (Ranbir), a spoilt son and a disinterested college student, who learns what sense of responsibility is the hard way from Aisha (Konkona Sen Sharma), an aspiring writer from Kolkata. Namit played the role of Rishi, Sid's college friend.

"It is awesome to know that the film I had the opportunity to be a part of has withstood the test of time. When I was approached for it, I could not have imagined it turning into a cult film. Although yes, I knew it was a special and unique film and I thought I could make something out of my character Rishi. It was really Ayan's enthusiasm and positivity that eally drew me to the project," said Namit.

"'Wake Up Sid' was my first out-and-out commercial project. When I look back at some of the memories of the first reading, I recall visiting Ayan's house. I was going to be introduced to Ranbir Kapoor. He had so much charm that I just became a fan. That's probably the only time I have been starstruck," he added.

Looking ahead, Namit has "Aafat-E-Ishq" in his kitty, and is awaiting the streaming of Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy".

