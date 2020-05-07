Image Source : INSATGRAM Celebs react to Vizag gas leak Live Updates: Another disaster of 2020, say Mahesh Babu, Tisca Chopra

The tragic news of a gas leak at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam has left the entire nation shocked. As per reports, at least seven people, including an 8-year-old child, have been killed and over 100 hospitalised due to the gas leak which took place at LG Polymers chemical plant in Gopalapatnam. Now, several Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities have described the gas leak incident as 'another disaster of 2020'. The stars have also offered their condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the affected victims. Have a look at what the celebs have to say:

