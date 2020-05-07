Thursday, May 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
Celebs react to Vizag gas leak Live Updates: Another disaster of 2020, say Mahesh Babu, Tisca Chopra

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 07, 2020 12:23 IST
The tragic news of a gas leak at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam has left the entire nation shocked. As per reports, at least seven people, including an 8-year-old child, have been killed and over 100 hospitalised due to the gas leak which took place at LG Polymers chemical plant in Gopalapatnam. Now, several Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities have described the gas leak incident as 'another disaster of 2020'. The stars have also offered their condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the affected victims. Have a look at what the celebs have to say:

 

  • May 07, 2020 12:16 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Kubbra Sait calls it a rough patch

    "The #VizagGasLeak is another disaster of 2020. The visuals are devastating. This is the time for governments to do their bit. It’s a rough patch this one", wrote Sacred Games fame actress Kubbra Sait.

  • May 07, 2020 12:13 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    When will 2020 end, says Tisca Chopra

    Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra tweeted, "Oh my god .. when is #2020 going to end? Horror upon horror .. condolences & prayers for the families who lost dear ones #vizaggasleak".

  • May 07, 2020 12:11 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Mahesh Babu offers condolences to the affected victims

    Taking to Twitter, the Telugu star Mahesh Babu said, "Heartwrenching to hear the news of #VizagGasLeak, more so during these challenging times... Heartfelt condolences and strength to the bereaved families in this hour of need. Wishing a speedy recovery to those affected. My prayers for you... Stay safe VIZAG".

