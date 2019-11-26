Image Source : TWITTER Vivek Oberoi opens on his Bollywood journey: I never delve on my struggle but move forward

Despite starting his career with successful films like "Company", "Saathiya", and "Yuva", Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi entered a phase where he faced a tough time. He has lately somewhat recovered space thanks to his role in the web series "Inside Edge". Much like his character Vikrant Dhawan, the actor says he does not look back at his dark days but only believes in moving on.

"For me it was interesting to see the transformation of my character Vikrant, who is staring like a wounded lion, to see him come back to claim his territory. He has been destroyed, and his power has been taken back by his mentor. Now he is coming back for survival. That is a tough journey. It is like the rising of the phoenix from the ashes," said Vivek.

In the new season, according to the actor, Vikrant has many shades of emotion, including vulnerability, self-doubt and the urge to overcome everything to win the situation.

The insight into the journey of Vikrant is quite similar to the journey of Vivek's own career.

Vivek laughed: "Trust me, my career journey is less dramatic. Honestly, every creative person goes through a rough patch in their career, whether it is at the start or in the middle, and we all have a second innings, a second chance. I think people see that journey in a much more dramatic manner than the one who is going through it. I do not delve on my past, on my struggling days. I only focused on things that I am supposed to do at that present moment."

In the first season of "Inside Edge", the makers managed to create an element of mystery around his character.

"Quite interestingly, I was watching the trailer with friends and my wife Priyanka, and for the first two minutes of the trailer, there was no glimpse of Vikrant. I saw her face -- she was wondering what was going on. Then, I appear in the last 11 seconds. We are so glad that we managed to maintain the curiosity among the audience," Vivek said.

Created by Karan Anshuman, season two of the show features Amir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi, Makrand Deshpandey, Flora Saini, Luke Kenny, Elli AvrRam among others.

So how does he look at the digital wave of entertainment? "I feel empowered enough to choose the right kind of project that I would love to be a part of. For instance, when I started working in the show, I wasn't sure how much of suggestion I should give if I see something that can be improved because, at the end of the day, it is the vision of the creator. But with time, I realised they all are cool guys and that they are open to suggestions. Karan is very welcoming to my contribution," he replied.

"Inside Edge 2" starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on December 6.

(With IANS Inputs)