Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda begin shoot for '14 Phere'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIKRANT MASSEY Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda started filming their next movie '14 Phere'

Actors Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda on Thursday started filming their next movie "14 Phere", production house Zee Studios announced. Devanshu Singh of "Chintu Ka Birthday" fame will direct the movie from a script by Manoj Kalwani. The film is currently being shot at Kamalistan Studio, will also be filmed on location in Delhi, Jaipur and Lucknow.

"Embarking on a journey that promises 2x fun, dulha-dulhan are ready to take #14Phere! Starring Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, and directed by Devanshu Singh. A Zee Studios production #ShootBegins today!" a tweet on the banner's official Twitter handle read. Billed as a social-comedy, "14 Phere" is a family entertainer, the director said.

"A contemporary social comedy with elements of romance, comedy of errors, lots of emotions, adventures-misadventures and celebrations. It's full of surprises," Singh said in a statement. He further said he is thrilled to be working with talented artistes like Massey and Kharbanda.

Meanwhile, taking to his Instagram handle, Vikrant posted "Embarking on a journey that promises 2x fun, dulha-dulhan are ready to take #14Phere! Along with @kriti.kharbanda, and directed by @deva_stating. A @zeestudiosofficial production. #ShootBegins today! #BackInAction"

Reacting to Vikrant's post, Kirti Kharbanda commented "Mubarak ho :)"

Kirti too tweeted, "Embarking on a journey that promises 2x fun, dulha-dulhan are ready to take #14Phere! Starring @masseysahib and yours truly :) directed by @KDevanshuSingh. A @ZeeStudios_ production. #ShootBegins today! #BackInAction."

The film is slated to be released on July 9, 2021.

(With Inputs from PTI)