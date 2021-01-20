VIDEO: Varun Dhawan opted for animal flow to regain stamina post Covid

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVN Varun Dhawan opted for animal flow to regain stamina post Covid

Amid the strong buzz that Varun Dhawan might get married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a private ceremony on January 24 in Alibaug, the Bollywood star on Wednesday shared that animal flow exercises helped him regain stamina after his Covid diagnosis last month.

The actor has shared an Instagram video that captures him in the middle of an intense animal flow workout session. "Animal -flow … @ninja.dev has helped me recover and get my stamina back post covid through animal flow," he wrote with the video.

Last month, Varun had shared that he contracted the novel coronavirus while shooting for a project. "VITAMIN FRIENDS...So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted Covid-19," he had written with the picture on Instagram.

His updated caption read, "So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19 All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time.. thank u."

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in "Jug Jugg Jeeyo". The film had an eventful stint during its recent Chandigarh outdoor schedule. Shooting had to be temporarily halted after actors Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta tested Covid positive. Shoot resumed after the actors and filmmakers recovered.

The next schedule of the film is expected to begin soon. The film also features Maniesh Paul and YouTube sensation Prajakta Kol in her Bollywood debut role.