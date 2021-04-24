Video of Rakhi Sawant buying vegetables wearing PPE kit goes viral. Seen yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHI SAWANT Rakhi Sawant

"Bigg Boss 14" housemate Rakhi Sawant never ceases to surprise fans with her bizarre antics. Be it making funny reels or sharing awareness video. The actor-dancer makes sure to entertain fans with her every move. Recently she shared a video where she is seen shopping for vegetables dressed in a PPE suit. Rakhi posted the video on Instagram, where she is seen buying vegetables dressed in a light blue PPE suit paired with gloves and a mask. "Guys please be safe, wear PPT kit and go wherever you want to go but better," Rakhi wrote alongside the video.

The video has gone viral on social media with many sharing it on the Internet. the video is making people laugh in these difficult times. Her Bigg Boss housemate Rahul Vaidya commented on the video writing, "Rakhi saare baingan kha jaygei," Whereas, Devoleena Bhattacharya wrote, "Rakhi," followed by laughing emojis. Sambhavna Seth too commented on the video. she wrote, "you are too cute." Take a look at the video:

A "PPE" or the "Personal Protective Equipment" works as a shield against various contagious infections.

Meanwhile, Rakhi has been going through a difficult time lately. Her mother was diagnosed with cancer during her stay in Bigg Boss 14. Last week, she informed that with the help of Salman Khan and Sohail Khan's help her mother got timely treated and the tumour has been removed from her body. She also posted a few clips on social media of her mother thanking the actors for their help.

On the work front, the actress recently started work on her upcoming web series called "Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn", directed by Marukh Mirza.

