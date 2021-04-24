Disha Parmar plants a kiss on Rahul Vaidya's cheek as they strike mushy pose | PICS

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PARMAR Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar

Ever since Rahul Vaidya announced his love for Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14, the couple has been painting the town red. From making public appearances together to posting mushy pictures on social media, the two never shy away from having some PDA moments. Recently, Disha treated the couple's fans to a mushy picture of the duo. In the pictures shared by her on Instagram, Disha can be seen planting a kiss on Rahul Vaidya's cheek. she captioned the post as, "Mickey and Minni."

Rahul also shared a video of them dancing to their song Madhanyaa. He captioned it as, "Real ke saath Reel @dishaparmar #Madhanya getting soooo much love! Thank you guys."

Meanwhile, the duo will be soon seen in their first music video together. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar had recently shared the first poster of their upcoming music video "Madhanyaa." The poster showed the singer and the actress-model, dressed as bride and groom, in a romantic dance pose. Calling this as "the wedding love song", they wrote about how they can't wait to see fan reaction to the song.

"Presenting to you the poster of our song aMadhanya' that you guys have been waiting for!! From our hearts to yours ... 'the wedding love song' arrives on 18th April.. can't wait for you'll to see and hear it @dishaparmar," wrote Rahul.

For the unversed, Rahul confessed his true feelings for Disha on the reality show "Bigg Boss 14", and he proposed to her on camera from the Bigg Boss house. Disha, too, came to the show to accept his proposal. The two are regularly spotted together.

