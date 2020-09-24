Image Source : FILE IMAGE Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam extremely critical, says hospital

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is in a critical state after his health condition deteriorated on Thursday, a statement issued by MGM hospital, where he is admitted, said. Balasubrahmanyam has been hospitalised since August, after testing Covid positive. According to the statement issued by the hospital, the veteran artiste is extremely critical.

"Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th, remains on ECMO and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition," the statement read.

On September 7, Balasubrahmanyam's son, SP Charan had given the update that the legendary singer had tested Covid-19 negative.

While on September 3, Charan had said that the veteran singer is stable and improving. Charan also said that the family is hoping for some good news by the weekend.

In a video posted on Instagram, Charan had said, "Hello everyone. Today is the third of September, the fourth day of stability from my father’s side. We are hoping that there will be good news by the weekend. With God’s blessings, all your prayers, and the wishes of so many people from around the world, I am hoping that by Monday, there should be some good news. I am looking forward to it. Thank you all. God bless everyone."

