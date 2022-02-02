Wednesday, February 02, 2022
     
Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passes away at 93

"Ramesh Deo passed away due to a heart attack around 8.30 PM tonight at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 93," the actor's son and filmmaker Abhinay Deo informed PTI. He is survived by actor wife Seema Deo, actor son Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo, who is known for directing films such as 'Delhi Belly' and 'Force.'

February 02, 2022
Veteran actor of the Hindi and Marathi film industry Ramesh Deo passed away at the age of 93 on Wednesday. He died of a heart attack, his son Abhinay Deo informed news agency PTI. "He passed away due to a heart attack around 8.30 PM tonight at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 93," filmmaker Abhinay Deo said. Deo worked in many Hindi and Marathi films in his extensive career.

He began his career as a villain in Hindi cinema with 1962's "Aarti", Deo went on to deliver memorable roles alongside stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini-Dharmendra in films such as "Anand", "Aap Ki Kasam" and "Mere Apne" and "Dream Girl".

He is survived by actor wife Seema Deo, actor son Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo, who is known for directing films such as "Delhi Belly" and "Force". 

-With PTI inputs

