Varun Dhawan shares dance video to support frontline workers, watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has come in support of frontline workers amid COVID 19 crisis. The actor shared a dance video on Instagram informing that every reel made on the song, 'lad lenge' will lead to donations. In the video, he is seen performing some energetic steps to the peppy beats of the song. He is wearing a bright orange t-shirt with the letter 'F' imprinted on it. He paired it with a beige jogger.

"#healwithreels For every reel of yours we will donate instant electrolytes to our front line workers. Thank @fastandup_india. The song is live on insta reels- lad lenge - fastnup," he captioned the post.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares helpful post on how to cope with COVID-anxiety

Earlier this month, Varun shared a post urging all to donate to the needy during these tough times. The actor shared an Instagram message with fans highlighting the need to donate for concentrators in hospitals amid the shortage of oxygen. In another post earlier in the day, the actor philosophised over an important thing we must keep in mind once the pandemic is over.

"If we all survive this, as I hope we shall, remember that when it came down to it, we didn't fight for land or weapons or house or jewellery. We didn't fight for concert tickets or fancy designations or religions or politics. We didn't fight for shares in a company or a seat at the table. We didn't fight for business class tickets or the keys to a house by the beach. When all this is over, remember, that we fought for air," he wrote in a message he posted earlier in the day.

He captioned the note as: "WE are in this together." Later, he posted about donating money for oxygen concentrators in hospitals. He urged all fans to donate.

On the work front, Varun was recently shooting in the scenic state of Arunachal Pradesh for Amar Kaushik's "Bhediya", which also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobroyal. The supernatural thriller film has been scripted by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt, and is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

For more entertainment news click here!