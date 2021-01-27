Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan is a stunner and here's the proof | PICS

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANJINI DHAWAN Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan is a stunner and here's the proof

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's gorgeous niece Anjini Dhawan is a stunner and her pictures from coolie No. 1 actor's wedding festivities is a proof. Varun got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday in Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House. The wedding was was attended by close friends and family of the couple. Varun and Natasha's wedding festivities included haldi, mehendi, sangeet ceremonies and cocktail and Anjini managed to have a blast at it.

For the festivities, Anjini Dhawan wore a pastel coloured lehenga with the hues of golden embellishments which made her glow and grab the spotlight. Her beautiful look was designed by Shantanu and Nikhil, while her jeweller from the Curio Cottage graced the whole look. For the wedding, Anjini donned a velvet lehenga-choli combo from the studios of Manish Malhotra.

On the other hand, for the day functions, Anjini opted for a beautiful blue and white lehenga. For the cocktail party, Anjini wore a dramatic dress in pale gold, courtesy designer Ambika Lal.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Born to actor-director Sidharth Dhawan, Anjini prefers to stay away from the hustle and bustle of the Bollywood industry. After scrolling down her social media handle, it is clear that she has a great fashion sense and loves dressing up. Anjini seems to be a good friend of Khushi Kapoor, who is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor as both loved to click and post there pictures together.