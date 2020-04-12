Varun Dhawan on his relative testing coronavirus positive: It's very close to home right now

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has been quite active on social media and has been raising awareness about the novel coronavirus on social media. He recently went a step further and went LIVE on Instagram with his childhood friend and Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter Zoa who tested COVID-19 positive a few days back. But before he went into a conversation with her, he revealed details about one of his relatives from the US who has been diagnosed with the illness.

The 'Kalank' star said, "It’s very close to home right now. Until it happens to someone you know, you don’t take it seriously and understand the gravity of it." He also asked everyone to stay at home and practice social distancing which is the only way to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Zoa during the LIVE chat with Varun revealed details about her treatment and how she has been recovering. Talking about the symptoms she said that it all began with a 'very mild fever' around March 20. The first two days, it was just fever and weakness, but later on the third day, she got a cough which was followed by breathlessness and a headache.

Zoa is currently admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital while her sister Shaza who is also COVID-19 positive has been tested negative now and will be very soon back home.

Coming back to Varun, he contributed Rs 30 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and Rs 25 lakh to the Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus