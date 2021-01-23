Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Actor reaches Alibaug for Sangeet, extra security in place

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Actor reaches Alibaug for Sangeet

Preparations are in full-swing at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House where Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is set to tie the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal. The actor will be marrying his longtime girlfriend Dalal on Sunday. As per the latest development, the actor on Saturday arrived at the venue for his Sangeet ceremony. Reportedly, a sangeet ceremony, being organised by filmmaker Karan Johar, is scheduled for the evening.

Among those set to perform at the ceremony are Dhawan's industry friends -- Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. It is also being reported that the two families are taking utmost care in ensuring the couple's privacy and have stationed a team of bodyguards outside the venue. The Dhawan's have blocked an entire resort facing the beach in Alibaug and are planning a grand yet restricted wedding ceremony.

Apart from Varun and Natasha and their family members, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, filmmaker Kunal Kohli with family, Varun's niece Anjini Dhawan, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra have also arrived at the venue. Many other celebrities are expected to be part of the wedding festivities during the weekend.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Varun Dhawan reaches his wedding venue in Alibaug for Sangeet ceremony

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Manish Malhotra reaches Alibaug for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding

Apparently, the staff members at the venue have been ordered to avoid using cell phones when they are inside the premises. It's a strict order from the bride-to-be Natasha since she doesn't want their pictures to be leaked on social media. A source close to the couple had earlier told PTI that Dhawan and Dalal will get married as per Hindu rituals in presence of family and close friends.

Rumours of Varun and Natasha's wedding made headlines throughout 2020. It was reported that the duo was planning to get married last year in Vietnam but due to the pandemic, their wedding was postponed. Varun and Natasha know each other since grade sixth and had been dating for a while now. Now, the wedding will take place at The Mansion House on January 24 followed by a reception on January 26.