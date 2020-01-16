Varun Dhawan to have grand summer wedding in Goa with bae Natasha Dalal: Report

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Wedding rumours of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been doing the rounds since last year. With new reports surfacing every month, it seems VD will soon take the plunge. The latest report states that Varun and Natasha will tie the knot in May this year.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Varun and Natasha will have a lavish wedding spanned over a week. The functions will be conducted in beach resort in Goa and will be attended by Bollywood biggies.

''Apparently, Varun and Natasha are planning to get married in May this year. It will be a grand summer wedding, spanned over a week, with all the events including mehendi, sangeet and reception—and mostly in Goa at a luxury hotel or beach resort, the way his brother Rohit had got married eight years ago to Jaanvi at Park Hyatt in Goa. A few Bollywood bigwigs have been informed to keep some dates between the second and third week of May for Varun and Natasha’s wedding free, though those dates too are being a closely guarded secret. But it won’t be a secret wedding like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. For Varun’s wedding, it will be band, baaja and baraat for Bollywood!,'' a producer informed the website.

Talking about his childhood sweetheart Natasha, VD had told Filmfare, “She and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She’s been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn’t photographed then. She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family.”