Varun Dhawan's hillarious dance off on 'Tum To Tehre Pardesi' will kill your Monday Blues

Varun Dhawan is always high on energy and ever ready to entertain us with his antics -- through his social media posts.

In his latest Instagram post, Varun wished his gym trainer Prateek Sawant on his birthday -- and in the most unique way to do it.

Varun Dhawan posted a video in which he and Prateek can be seen dancing to Altaf Raja's superhit song ‘Tum To Tehre Pardesi’ in the most hillarious way.

Varun has flaunted his post-workout abs in the video.

The netizens were in complete love with Varun's infectious energy. Stand up artist Zakir Khan commented on the video and shared it on his story to suggest that both have the same taste in music.

Currently, Varun is busy shooting his father David Dhawan’s upcoming Coolie no. 1, which is a remake of the Govinda starrer with the same name. Apart from Varun, Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal will also be seen in the film. Varun was last seen in Dharma Poduction’s Kalank which could not perform well despite the huge start cast with names like Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor.