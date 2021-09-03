Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@OFF_JEY Valimai: Thala Ajith takes bike trip after he wraps up shoot of final schedule in Russia; see pics

Thala Ajith is currently gearing up for his upcoming Tamil film Valimai. The actor flew last week to Russia for the final schedule and soon after wrapping up he took out time to explore the country on his bike. His latest pictures in an uber-cool avatar have surfaced on social media and have been going viral. In the pictures, Ajith looked dapper in an all-black outfit. This is not the first time, earlier while he was shooting in Hyderabad, even then he took off on the trip.

As per media reports, after shooting the action sequence for four days, the team wrapped up the shoot except for some patch work scenes. It is said that the technical crew is likely to stay in Russia to complete the patchwork.

On August 25, Ajith was spotted at the airport before he headed to Russia for the final schedule of the film. Valimai is directed by Theeran: Adhigaram Ondru fame Vinoth. It has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Ajith, Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu and Sumita in important roles.

Recently, producer Boney Kapoor treated fans with one of the most exciting announcements. He shared the official motion poster of the film. The Valimai poster read ‘Power is a state of mind’ and featured Ajith in a stylish avatar.

The film was earlier slated to release on Diwali 2021 but it got delayed due to the pandemic. An official announcement regarding Valimai's release date will be made soon.

