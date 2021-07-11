Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BONEY KAPOOR Valimai motion poster: Boney Kapoor shares Thala Ajith Kumar's FIRST look

Ajith Kumar's Valimai is one of the most anticipated films of the year. There has been quite a buzz ever since the inception of the film. On Sunday, producer Boney Kapoor treated fans with one of the most exciting announcements. He shared the official motion poster of the film. The Valimai poster reads ‘Power is a state of mind’ and features Ajith in a stylish avatar.

The motion poster is edgy and has left Thala's fans excited. Going by the looks, it appears Ajith Kumar is playing a police officer in the film.

Watch:

Ever since the commencement of Valimai, Ajith fans have been trending the hashtag #ValimaiUpdate and asking for an update about the progress.

The motion poster was earlier scheduled to release on Ajith’s 50th birthday on May 1. However, due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the release of the poster was pushed. Boney Kapoor had released a statement earlier this year in which he stated the reasons for the delay of Valimai’s first look.

Boney tweeted, "The first look and the promotions of #Valimai will be initiated from May 1st on the occasion of Mr #AjithKumar's 50th birthday #AK50 @BayViewProjOffl #Vinoth #Niravshah @SureshChandraa @thisisysr @dhilipaction @DoneChannel1."

Valimai is directed by Theeran: Adhigaram Ondru fame Vinoth. It has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. A cop thriller reportedly will have three female leads including Yami Gautam, Ileana D'Cruz, and Huma Qureshi.

The film was earlier slated to release on Diwali 2021 but it got delayed due to the pandemic. Ever since then fans have been really disappointed and have been asking for an update on the film's release. A video of fans holding placards and asking for a Valimai update during PM Modi's Chennai visit went viral on social media. PM Modi was in the city to inaugurate a few projects when Thala Ajith fans who were in the crowd asked the PM for the film's update.