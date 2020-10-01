Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VAANIKAPOOR Vaani Kapoor is 'grateful' the film industry 'is bouncing back'

Even as the government on Wednesday evening announced its decision to open cinema theatres in a phased manner, several film units have already started shooting amid the new normal. Among units that are filming overseas is the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Bell Bottom". The cast and crew have been shooting in Glasgow, Scotland. Actress Vaani Kapoor, who is paired opposite superstar Akshay in the film, says she is happy to see the industry bouncing back.

"Shooting for 'Bell Bottom' has been fun and a good experience. Despite the ongoing challenges amid the ongoing pandemic, the team managed to have a really smooth and safe shooting experience while filming with a large crew, for which they deserve all the credit," said Vaani. "We were made to feel safe on the sets because of their commitment to safety and hygiene," she added.

Vaani is also gearing up to start shooting for Abhishek Kapoor's untitled romantic drama opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. "I'm looking forward to shooting with Ayushmann for this progressive love story that is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor. I couldn't feel more grateful that my industry is slowly bouncing back."

Vaani feels she would love to take risks as an artiste and try her hand at doing the biopic and also experiment with several other genres. "I've tried to pick the best from what came my way and it feels amazing to have worked with some of the best in the industry. I have been able to get opportunities for roles so distinctive. From the smalltown girl Tara in 'Shudh Desi Romance' to a girl who is French in ‘Befikre', to an independent single mother in ‘War', to a completely different era in 'Shamshera', it's been pretty good," she said.

"However, there are many more films one desires to be part of -- genres like action, comedy, rom-coms, drama, suspense, and thriller, and many more versatile roles to discover," she said.

