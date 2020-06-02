Urvashi Rautela's 'Beyonce mode' dance video storms the internet, watch 

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared a throwback video where she switches on her 'Beyonce mode'. In the Instagram video, Urvashi can be seen dancing on the popular track "Savage", dressed in a yellow hoodie and black pants. "BEYONCE MODE ON shot this a month back... been super obsessed with savage since past 2 months haha," she wrote along with the lyrics of the song as caption.
BEYONCE MODE ON 👑🪐shot 🎥 this a month back 🌼 been super obsessed with savage since past 2 months haha 🔥🔥🔥 If you wanna see some real ass, baby, here's your chance I say, left cheek, right cheek, drop it low, then swang Texas up in this thang, put you up on this game IVY PARK on my frame gang, gang, gang, gang If you don't jump to put jeans on, baby, you don't feel my pain Please don't get me hype, write my name in ice Can't argue with these lazy bitches, I just raise my price I'm a boss, I'm a leader, I pull up in my two-seater And my mama was a savage, nigga, got this shit from Tina . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela #dance #savage #savagechallenge #savageremix #savageremixchallenge #beyonce #megantheestallion #clonesquad
Urvashi recently also shared a video of herself where she can be seen doing glute thrusts with 80-kilo weights.
80 KGS (176.37 POUNDS) GLUTE THRUST last set 🏋️♀️ Positive Mindset ✨Your best outcomes happen after you’ve pushed through the hardest times. Keep pressing forward 🙏 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela #workout #fitness #motivation #fit #BodyByUrvashi #Hipthrust #BodyByUrvashi
Meanwhile, the actress currently awaits the release of her film "Virgin Bhanupriya" on an OTT platform. She has assured fans that the experience of watching the movie on a digital platform will be no less than watching it in theatres.
"Virgin Bhanupriya" also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.
(With IANS Inputs)