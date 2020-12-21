Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI/PINTEREST Urvashi Rautela pulls off long 'gutt' inspired by Aishwarya Rai's look in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Saman'

Our stunning Bollywood star and supermodel, Urvashi Rautela, has always been a symbol of style in the industry throughout her journey in the limelight. Her fashion choices have always left us in awe and created new trends in the industry and we adore the style quotient that Urvashi Rautela brings to the industry. Not only is the actress experimental with various out-of-the-box looks, but she also stays traditional with her classic Indians, bringing grace to all her fabrics.

One such look was Urvashi Rautela's recently shared Instagram post, where Urvashi can be seen in a stunning red and gold sharara. We can also see her pair the outfit with gorgeous moti work jewelry, including a heavy choker neckpiece, big bold Jhumkas, and a maang tikka. Going on a full face of makeup, we can't help but fall in love with Urvashi's amazing ensemble.

Urvashi captioned the series of posts saying, "I keep it long because I love the way it feels. The longer the better. My hair is wilder than I am. Should I make my black " gutt " (hair) my permanent hairstyle?"

And we definitely agree that she should, moreover we cannot help but see the similarity that her "gutt" shares to that of Aishwarya Rai's in the song "Aankhon ki Gustakhiyan" from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's blockbuster movie, "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" where Aishwarya was seen with Salman Khan.

Urvashi Rautela captioned the post " Aankhon ki gustakhiyan maaf hon Ho.. aankhon ki gustakhiyan maaf hon, Ik tuk tumhein dekhti hain Jo baat kehna chaahe zubaan, Tumse yeh woh kehti hai."

On the work front, Urvashi’s latest music video of “Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi” opposite T.V’s heartthrob Mohsin Khan, has been trending on #1 and the audience is falling immensely in love with Urvashi’s new princess look from an upcoming music video “Teri Load Ve”, And we just cant wait to get our hands on the video!