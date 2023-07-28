Friday, July 28, 2023
     
  5. Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan 'CM of Andhra Pradesh'; yet to delete tweet

Urvashi Rautela is getting brutally trolled for her latest tweet, where the actress accidentally referred Pawan Kalyan as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Urvashi Rautela with Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan
Image Source : TWITTER/URVASHI RAUTELA Urvashi Rautela with Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan

Urvashi Rautela is again in the headlines for all the wrong reasons! The actress mentioned South megastar Pawan Kalyan as the 'Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.' Taking to her Twitter, Urvashi shared her photo with Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej as the trio posed together at a promotional event of their latest release Bro The Avatar, which is a remake of the 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. Needless to say, the internet was quick to react to Urvashi's mistake.

Sharing the photo, Urvashi wrote, "Delighted to share screen space with the esteemed Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh @PawanKalyan in our film #BroTheAvatar releases tomorrow 28th July worldwide. A story about an arrogant person who is given a second chance to fix his mistakes after death. See you all. @IamSaiDharamTej." 

After her post went viral, a user said, "why stop at chief minister give him a post of prime minister too..." Another added, "When Pawan Kalyan became chief minister of Andhra Pradesh?? Are you from different world? He is just an ACTOR and we call him #PackageStarPK in Andhra Pradesh." A third comment read, "CM of andhra pradesh? You are an actor doesn’t mean you need to be so dumb. He himself got defeated in two places at same time as an MLA… Get a bit educated."

The release of 'Bro', starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej has created a lot of buzz among fans. A grand pre-release event was held in Hyderabad, graced by the entire star cast. During the event, the actors shared insights about the film and their experiences. Sai Dharam Tej, in particular, spoke about his collaboration with Pawan Kalyan and how the movie got its title. Tej said, "I call my uncle (Pawan Kalyan) a bro throughout this movie. And my uncle also calls me Bro. That’s why we have taken the same name as the title."

The film is directed by Samuthirakani, with Trivikram Srinivas handling the screenplay. Releasing on July 28, the movie is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla under the banners of People Media Factory and Zee Studios.

