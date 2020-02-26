Wednesday, February 26, 2020
     
Tyra Banks teaches her son to love all body types

On "Good Morning America", Tyra Banks spoke about the relationship she shares with her son and also discussed about her work projects.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: February 26, 2020 10:42 IST
Tyra Bank

Tyra Bank

Former supermodel Tyra Banks is teaching her four-year-old son York to love all kinds of body shapes and sizes. On "Good Morning America", Tyra spoke about the relationship she shares with her son and also discussed about her work projects, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I'm teaching my son to love all body types. X out booty standards. He's like, 'Mommy x out booty standards, mommy your booty is bigger and it's OK'," she said.

Tyra also discussed her latest business venture, ModelLand.

"America's Next Top Model' is in 180 countries, it is one of the longest running reality shows in history, but I feel like I've only given so many people that opportunity. It's time to bust open that door and give everyone that opportunity to feel beautiful and push so much self-love into their spirit. I created ModelLand as a place you can come and live the ultimate modelling fantasy," Tyra said.

