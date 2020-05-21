Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIANDKHUSHIKAPOOR Two more domestic help at Boney Kapoor’s residence test coronavirus positive

A couple of days ago, a house help of producer Boney Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus. After this, the family including his two daughters Janhvi and Khushi quarantined themselves at home. Now, two more domestic staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. According to a report in Spotboye, Oshiwara Police Station PI, Dayanand Bangar has confirmed this to the publication.

On Tuesday, Boney Kapoor has released a press statement confirming that his domestic help who worked at his residence in Lokhandwala complex, Mumbai, named Charan Sahu, aged 23, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He also stated that the family is fine and hasn't shown any symptoms of the deadly infection yet.

Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor shared a message on his Instagram which read, "Myself, my children and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the Lockdown started. We are thankful to the Govt of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us.”

He added, "All of us will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by the BMC as well as their medical team. We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and the BMC for their swift response."

