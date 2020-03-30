Guess what Twinkle Khanna's daughter wrote on her fractured foot. It's hilarious

Twinkle shared that her kids played "Tic-Tac-Toe" on her foot cast after taking "advice" from her cousin and actor Karan Kapadia.

Author-producer Twinkle Khanna recently broke her foot, and her little daughter Nitara, is trying her best to turn Twinkle's plaster into a canvas. Taking to her Instagram account, Twinkle posted a picture in which she can be seen sitting on an armchair and enjoying the sea-view with her injured foot resting on another chair.

Twinkle shared that her kids played "Tic-Tac-Toe" on her foot cast after taking "advice" from her cousin and actor Karan Kapadia.

"And taking advice from Karan Kapadia, the kids have played Tic-Tac-Toe on my cast. Silver lining - Never been a better time to break a leg because where was I going to go anyway. #TheUpsideOfLockDown," she captioned the image.

Not only this, Twinkle also shared that instead of get well soon message, her daughter has written "poop" on the plaster.

"She (Nitara) has written 'poop' on my plaster,"Twinkle added.

On Sunday, Twinkle shared a video that shows her and her husband Akshay Kumar returning from a hospital. In the clip, she's seen calling Akshay her "driver from Chandni Chowk". The quip was a reference to the fact that Akshay grew up in the Old Delhi locality of Chandni Chowk.

Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don’t be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can’t kick anything at all! #sundayshenanigans pic.twitter.com/AMx5PhnVO2 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 29, 2020

Earlier applauding Akshay's decision to donate Rs 25 crore, Twinkle wrote on Twitter, "The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing."

The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’ https://t.co/R9hEin8KF1 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 28, 2020

(With IANS inputs)