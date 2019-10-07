'You will live in me for eternity' Trishala Dutt shares emotional post on late boyfriend's birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Trishala Dutt shares an emotional post for her late boyfriend

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt is going through the toughest phase of her life after the untimely sad demise of her boyfriend. She took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of his deceased boyfriend and her on occasion of his birth anniversary.

Sharing the picture, Trishala wrote a heart-wrenching caption, she wrote "Not a day, not a second, not a moment goes by where I don’t think about you. Happy Birthday. Rest In Paradise. I love you. Love, Bella Mia."

Trishala's boyfriend whose name is not known died on July 2 this year, Trishala had shared an emotional post breaking the sad news about the demise. She wrote, "My heart is broken. Thank You for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I've ever been in my life. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xo your Bella Mia."

Trishala is the daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt from his first marriage with actor Richa Sharma. After the demise of Richa Sharma, Trishala was brought up by her maternal grandparents who lived in the USA.