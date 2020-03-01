Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna locks lips with beau at aquarium

Krishna Shroff's boyfriend Eban Hyams is professional basketball player

Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff shared a love-filled photograph with her beau Eban Hyams, which has gone viral on social media.

Krishna and Hyams were posing in front of an aquarium that many reported being Dubai's Atlantis, The Palm. The two can be seen sharing a kiss and Krishna captioned it: "My favourite fish in the sea."

Have a look:

A few days earlier, Jackie Shroff's daughter had shared another picture of the two of them from Bondi Beach, Australia.

The two often take to social media for PDA. Eban had recently called Krishna his wifey in one of his social media posts. This sparked rumours that the couple has tied the knot secretly but Krishna bushed off the speculations. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Krishna said, "It’s hilarious, just a term. And it’s crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on.”

According to reports, Krishna is the owner of a gym while Hyams is a professional basketball player.