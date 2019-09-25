Had enough of Tiger Shroff's dance? Now watch him sing

Tiger Shroff on The Kapil Sharma Show

Tiger Shroff, in his recent appearance at The Kapil Sharma Show flaunted his singing skills. The actor left everyone amazed when he sang a few lines while promoting his upcoming film War at the popular show. While you must have seen Tiger's backflips and dance videos, this clip of the actor singing will definitely make you love him more.

Image Source : The Kapil Sharma Show

Tiger shared a video of himself on Instagram in which he is seen crooning a romantic song with a female fan standing by his side. “The bathroom singer in me coming out! #warpromotions #thekapilsharmashow #hrithikvstiger #war,” he captioned the post. The video left his fans in awe of the actor. “Bro u really surprised all of us with ur melodious voice .. love u so much,” Kapil commented.

Check out the video below:

Earlier, Kapil shared a video on Instagram in which he is matching steps with the dance god Hrithik Roshan.

War, which is slated to release on October 2 has been directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie features Vaani Kapoor in the lead role.

The film promises high-octane action sequences shot across picturesque locations. Hrithik and Tiger will be seen pitted against each other in War. Makers have also planned promotion strategy in a similar way. Hrithik and Tiger are already taking a dig at each other with their quirky tees. Now, reportedly they won't be even sharing the same stage during promotions.