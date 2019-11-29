Tiger Shroff wants to test his 'new powers' post hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tiger Shroff took the hyperbaric oxygen therapy during the shoot of Baaghi 3 in Serbia

Tiger Shroff is prepping up for his next Baaghi 3 and that actor is currently in Serbia for the film's schedule. Baaghi franchise is known to be an action-packed film and looking at Tiger's Instagram updates we can expect the third installment to be no different. Tiger recently shared a picture on his Instagram where he was seen showing bruises on his back which were left on him during the shoot of the film. Now, the actor has shared another Instagram post where he informs that he is going through hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Sharing the Instagram story, Tiger wrote, "Hyperbaric chamber...recovery." In another story, Tiger shows how it is inside the tube for Hyperbaric and when he came out of the tube, he wrote, "ok. Time to test my new powers."

For those who don't know, Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized room or tube and it is a well-established treatment for decompression sickness.

Baaghi 3 is one of the most awaited films and Tiger Shroff will again be seen teaming up with Shraddha Kapoor for the film. Shraddha Kapoor was seen sharing screen space with Tiger in the original Baaghi film. Baaghi 3 will also star actor Ritesih Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Directed by choreographer turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan Baaghi 3 will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is set to theatres on March 6, 2020.

Tiger’s last release War was a box office super hit and it collected over Rs 300 crore worldwide. The actor was seen performing daredevil stunts alongside his acting idol Hrithik Roshan.

