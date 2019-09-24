Throwback Tuesday: Anil Kapoor is unrecognisable in this old photo

Image Source : ANIL KAPOOR Actor Anil Kapoor shared a picture from his young days

Actor Anil Kapoor recently took to his social media to share a picture of him from young days, not that we think he looks any less young today. Sharing the picture on his Twitter handle, he wrote "Small eyes, skinny arms, too much hair...Don't care!" Anil Kapoor wrote. Anil Kapoor signed off the post with an inspirational note and he tweeted: "Hard work, confidence and taqdeer will get you where conventional attitudes can't." The picture appears to be an very old one and seems it was clicked before Anil Kapoor entered Bollywood.

Small eyes, skinny arms, too much hair...Don't care!

Hard work, confidence & taqdeer will get you where conventional attitudes can't 😉



📸 Nath Gupta pic.twitter.com/gCvNQLlZ5z — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 24, 2019

Young Anil Kapoor looks unrecognizable in the picture dressed in a shirt that’s topped with a sleeveless jacket. His trademark ‘moustache’ is also missing from the picture that makes to recognize him.

The picture invited responses from actor Rajkumar Rao who tweeted There is no one like you sir. The one and only @AnilKapoor. Replying to Rao’s tweet, director Shekhar Kapoor wrote: “And huge amounts of attitude!”. Reacting to Anil’s tweet fans also posted their reaction one of the tweets suggested that Anil resembles singer Shaan in the picture.

Sir you look like Shaan pic.twitter.com/Y96KAsUUVc — ANKIT SHAH (@arorasahu) September 24, 2019

Anil Kapoor is often seen sharing throwback pictures and takes us walking through the memory lanes.

From 1977 to 1983 I had been working ...struggling to get that one defining chance that would change everything and #Woh7Din was that chance! A life changing moment & role! And since then it’s all been a dream come true! Till date I feel so blessed to be doing what I do! https://t.co/XEBwYOP8t7 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 2, 2019

At 62, Anil Kapoor is more energetic and full of energy than any young actor. He is will next be seen in Karan Jahar’s multi starrer Takht and Mohit Suri's Malang.