Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Throwback Tuesday: Anil Kapoor is unrecognisable in this old photo

Throwback Tuesday: Anil Kapoor is unrecognisable in this old photo

Tweeting a picture from his young days Anil Kapoor wrote, "Small eyes, skinny arms, too much hair...Don't care!"

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 24, 2019 17:07 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANIL KAPOOR

Actor Anil Kapoor shared a picture from his young days

Actor Anil Kapoor recently took to his social media to share a picture of him from young days, not that we think he looks any less young today. Sharing the picture on his Twitter handle, he wrote "Small eyes, skinny arms, too much hair...Don't care!" Anil Kapoor wrote. Anil Kapoor signed off the post with an inspirational note and he tweeted: "Hard work, confidence and taqdeer will get you where conventional attitudes can't." The picture appears to be an very old one and seems it was clicked before Anil Kapoor entered Bollywood.

Young Anil Kapoor looks unrecognizable in the picture dressed in a shirt that’s topped with a sleeveless jacket. His trademark ‘moustache’ is also missing from the picture that makes to recognize him.

The picture invited responses from actor Rajkumar Rao who tweeted There is no one like you sir. The one and only @AnilKapoor. Replying to Rao’s tweet, director Shekhar Kapoor wrote: “And huge amounts of attitude!”. Reacting to Anil’s tweet fans also posted their reaction one of the tweets suggested that Anil resembles singer Shaan in the picture.

Anil Kapoor is often seen sharing throwback pictures and takes us walking through the memory lanes.

At 62, Anil Kapoor is more energetic and full of energy than any young actor. He is will next be seen in Karan Jahar’s multi starrer Takht and Mohit Suri's Malang.

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryLaal Kaptaan trailer: Saif Ali Khan as fierce Naga Sadhu Next Story  