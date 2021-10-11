The Lady Killer: Arjun Kapoor announces 'nerve-racking' thriller, shares first poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ARJUNKAPOOR The Lady Killer: Arjun Kapoor announces thriller

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming thriller 'The Lady Killer. He says the film has thrill, romance, emotions and suspense. Arjun shared an intriguing poster on Instagram on Monday. On the poster, it is written "mistrust makes a snake bite its on tail…" with a picture of the actor.

"Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story and my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director #AjayBahl for your belief in me.Produced by #BhushanKumar @ShaaileshRSingh #KrishanKumar," Arjun wrote as the caption.

Excited about the project, Arjun said, "When the script of The Lady Killer came my way, I was hooked! It was gripping, intriguing & emotionally charged I couldn't put the script down from the moment I started reading it. I am very excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir Shaailesh sir and of course my director Ajay Bahl sir. I can't wait to begin prep for my role, it's going to be my most challenging role yet but I'm excited!"

The film is directed by Ajay Bahl and is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Shaailesh R. Singh and Krishnan Kumar.