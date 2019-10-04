The Kapil Sharma Show: Nick Jonas fetched cylinders at wedding, reveals Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has immersed herself into the promotions of The Sky Is Pink. The movie directed by Shonali Bose also features Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim in important roles. Ever since our desi girl has landed in the country, she is hopping from one promotional event to another. Undoubtedly, she doesn't want to leave any stones unturned regarding her comeback movie.

Recently, when PeeCee visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, she gave a sneak-peek into her royal wedding that took place in Jodhpur last year in December. Talking about her lavish wedding, PeeCee said that Nick and his family flew to India 10 days before the D-Day. As Priyanka was busy with the shooting of The Sky Is Pink even four days before her wedding, Nick took charge of all the preparations. From caterers to guest lists, Nick and Priyanka's family managed everything in the absence of the actress. ''In fact, Nick even fetched cylinders at one time,” shared Priyanka​

On a related note, Priyanka wore red polka dot saree with full-sleeved plain red blouse for The Kapil Sharma Show. Middle-parted hair with bun and statement earrings completed her look. Have a look at the video below:

The Sky Is Pink is based on the lives of Aditi and Niren Chaudhary. The film portrays how the couple celebrates life despite knowing that their daughter Aisha Chaudhary has been diagnosed with Pulmonary fibrosis. Aisha was a motivational speaker and author of the book My Little Epiphanies.

The Sky Is Pink is set to hit theatres on October 11.

