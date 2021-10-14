Tanishaa Mukerji reacts to Aryan Khan's arrest, says 'this is harassment'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TANISHAAMUKERJI,ARYANKHAN Tanishaa Mukerji reacts to Aryan Khan's arrest

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He along with other accused have filed for bail and the Sessions Court will hear the bail application on Thursday. In a claim, the NCB on Wednesday alleged that Aryan along with others, was prima facie involved in "illicit drug trafficking, procuring and distribution of contraband" banned under the NDPS Act.

Aryan Khan's arrest has been slammed by many netizens. Even Bollywood stood up in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his son soon after the arrest. Suniel Shetty was among the first few celebrities to express their support to SRK. Recently, Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji also extended her support and called it 'harassment.'

Reacting to Aryan Khan's arrest, Tanishaa Mukerji told Bombay Times, "I definitely think that in Aryan’s case, this is harassment. More so by putting the child on a media trial! This is not real journalism, just sensationalism or Bollywood bashing as you would say. Unfortunately, people have become callous towards our stars saying things like, that these are the pros and cons to being a star kid! Really? Obviously they don’t have any compassion. This country is for all of us and people should be more discerning when looking at the evidence and think what if this was happening to my child? What would I do? Is this justice?"

Meanwhile, after the arrests of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, the NCB has swooped in different parts of Mumbai and nabbed another dozen accused -- taking the total to 20 so far.

The NCB action in full media blitzkrieg has sparked off a huge political slugfest with the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress calling the raids a politically motivated 'hoax' besides demanding an independent enquiry against the central agency and its officials.

However, the NCB has hit back, claiming no wrongdoings or irregularities and asserting that all due rules and procedures were followed in the raids and subsequent actions.