Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/TAHIRRAJBHASIN Tahir Raj Bhasin was rejected from some 250 auditions before 'Mardaani'

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is making a sensational disclosure. Tahir, who has stamped his presence in Bollywood through his brilliant acting, recently revealed that he was rejected 250 times before he was signed on by Aditya Chopra for 'Mardaani'. Tahir revealed, "Anything that's worthwhile takes time and this is something I understood when I first came to Mumbai. I was rejected from some 250 auditions over 3 years before Mardaani but I used this as positive fuel and feedback. It meant I needed to grow and growth came from workshops and hours of practise."

He added, "The improvements that came as a result of obstacles prepared me to be propelled when the time was right. Strength lay in getting hit and in the will to keep moving forward. Today's world is all about that simple message. We have all been affected directly or indirectly by an unforeseen time and courage is to make ourselves better, fitter and stronger for the test of time to come."

Despite the overwhelming number of rejections, Tahir never lost hope and believed he was destined to shine in Bollywood.

He said, "To be honest, I never saw my initial time in Mumbai as a struggling phase. It was an aspiring phase. I was visualising a dream and aspiring to make it real and it's the hardship and journey that make the successes worth celebrating."

Tahir will be next seen in 'Looop Lapeta' as a romantic lead opposite Taapsee Pannu. He will also feature in 'Bulbul Tarang' opposite Sonakshi Sinha and 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', in which he has been paired with Sweta Tripathi.

The actor will also be seen in the Ranveer Singh-starrer '83', directed by Kabir Khan. With four good projects under his belt, it is time for Tahir to shine bright in the Hindi film industry.

-ANI