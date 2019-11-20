Taapsee Pannu on Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel: Both of them really love me

Taapsee Pannu recently made an appearance on No Filter Neha

Taapsee Pannu, who has been the constant target of Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel on social media, said that the sister duo doesn't matter to her, hence, they can't instigate her with their words. In her appearance on No Filter Neha, the Saand Ki Aankh actress said that both Rangoli and Kangana love her and that's why they keep on giving so much attention to her. ''I, honestly and unfortunately, I don’t feel the same so I don’t give it back in terms of my time and attention to them. It doesn’t matter to me in my life and my scheme of things. I don’t want to waste my time on someone who doesn’t matter to me,'' she said.

Taapsee went on to say that one cannot instigate her in this way and called it a futile attempt. When the host Neha Dhupia asked how one can instigate her, Taapsee said for this one needs to be close to her. ''Either first become someone really close to me to affect me in that way and then expect an answer of that sort. Otherwise, I will not really bother because you don’t really matter to me, you can keep saying whatever you want, it won’t affect me,'' the actress replied.

Taapsee's last film was Saand Ki Aankh, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The film directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap got mixed reviews.

Meanwhile, Taapsee is currently shooting for Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. The film also features Pavail Gulati in an important role.

