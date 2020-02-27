Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taapsee Pannu: Book on my life incomplete without Anubhav Sinha

Actress Taapsee Pannu says director Anubhav Sinha has spoilt his actors for delivering their best and that not just her filmography but the book of her life -- if ever there is one -- shall be incomplete without writing about him. Taapsee on Thursday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself with Sinha, with whom she has worked in films like "Mulk" and the upcoming film Thappad.

She captioned the image: "That day and now I am the biggest fan of your love affair with words and lines. The proud witness of version 2.0, I really don't know if I am a bigger fan of the writer/director or the human being he is!" "He has spoilt his actors for delivering their best and being their best. Not just my filmography but the book of my life (if ever there is one) shall be incomplete without writing about you. (And since it's writing, I shall send it to you only for doctoring) Yet another Friday for us and with full faith in the honesty with which we made our career's best film, we shall soon get back to breaking our own record! Zindabad."

"Thappad" revolves around a young married couple and how one day, when the wife is slapped by the husband in front of guests at a house party, the incident triggers off a chain reaction that lead to self-realisation for her, leading to her walking out of the marriage.

The film also features Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza and Ram Kapoor, among others. It is slated to release on Friday.

