Taapsee Pannu on violence in Bigg Boss 13: Why are people enjoying it?

Taapsee Pannu condemns violence in Bigg Boss 13

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu's upcoming movie Thappad has created a stir on social media. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, who with his every film is raising the bar for himself is back to the silver screen with a hard-hitting message. Thappad talks about a no-tolerance approach towards domestic violence, be it even a slap. Taapsee, who has already said that there's no such thing like 'slap out of love', talked about violence in TV shows especially the ongoing season of Bigg Boss.

Taapsee couldn't wrap her head around the 'entertainment derived from violence' in Bigg Boss. She was clear that ''It's not fun''. Talking to Bollywoodlife.com, the actress said that the tables need to turn so that opinions could change.

"Why are people enjoying this kind of violence? It's not fun. If it happens to us, we don't find it to be fun. It's entertainment for us only if it happens to others. So, we need to turn the tables and see what if we were standing there and it was happening to us. Then only will our opinions start changing. It'll take a long time, but someone has to start doing it, you know. I just can't leave it just because the masses are actually following something that is against my beliefs. That doesn't mean I won't put my beliefs out there,'' Taapsee said.

The actress said that things won't change with just a film or an instance as there's a certain conditioning people are living in for 'hundreds of years'. ''My film isn't going to bring about much of a difference. I know that it won't have much of a difference. But if I find two women or even one woman who probably says, 'Okay...enough...I'm not going to take this anymore,' I think, I'll find my effort to be a success','' the actress said while talking about the film.

Taapsee wants people to start discussing and stop normalizing violence. Shoving it under the carpet won't help. ''Nobody is right or wrong...we just need to talk, you cannot shove it under the carpet, saying, 'It doesn't happen with you or with us,'' the actress said.