Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SWARA BHASKER Swara Bhasker begins shooting for 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' in Lucknow

Actress Swara Bhasker on Friday started shooting for her upcoming film Jahaan Chaar Yaar in Lucknow. She shared stills from the first day of the shoot on Instagram. Jahaan Chaar Yaar is a tale of friendship challenged by engaging twists and turns. The film features actresses Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra alongside Swara. The film follows the story of four friends trapped in a rut of hapless monotony.

"SO happy to be working with @vinodbachchan Sir again after 11 years of shooting #TanuWedsManu. Co-incidentally in the same city! Started shooting for #JahaanChaarYaar in Lucknow today. Directed by @kamalpandey723 Presented by @soundrya.production," she wrote, tagging producer Vinod Bachchan.

"Here's a glimpse from the first day of the shoot. Can't wait for @shikhatalsania @mehervij786 @poojachopraofficial to join @jahaanchaaryaar shoot!" Swara added.

Take a look:

Jahaan Chaar Yaar narrates the story of four friends trapped in monotony. With grown-up children and distant husbands, their middle class lives have nothing to look forward to, until a getaway to Goa turns into a thrilling roller coaster they never bargained for. A major chunk of the film will also be shot in Goa.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, Swara announced that the shooting for the film will commence on March 5 this year. "Wooohooo! Super excited to announce my next, #JahaanChaarYaar with Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij & Pooja Chopra. #GirlGang Presented by Soundrya Productions, Directed by Kamal Pandey Produced by Vinod Bachchan.. Shoot commences from 5th of March, 2021.

#cannotwait," Swara wrote.

The film marks the directorial debut of screenwriter Kamal Pandey, who has previously penned films such as Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Shagird and Shakthi : The Power.

(With IANS Inputs)