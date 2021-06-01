Sussanne Khan, Divyenndu receive coronavirus vaccine: 'Happily vaccinated'

Image Source : INSTA/SUSSANNE, DIVYENNDU, SHRUTI SETH Sussanne Khan, Divyenndu, Shruti Seth

Bollywood celebrities Sussanne Khan, actors Divyenndu and Shruti Seth on Tuesday received their jabs of the coronavirus vaccine. Khan took to Instagram and shared a small video where she is receiving her second and final dose of the Covishield vaccine. Besides the celebrity interior designer, her team members from The Charcoal Project were also vaccinated.

"Thankful for the opportunity to be vaccinated.. with Covishield (2nd jab). My angel darling sister Simone Arora and dearest brother Ajay Arora made possible vaccinating my entire charcoal team of 50 people," Khan, 42, wrote in the caption.

"I felt so very thankful n indebted to their kindness, I truly pray that each and every fellow Indian makes efforts to help vaccinate all the people in their lives with the same love, priority and help them feel privileged," she added.

"Mirzapur" star Divyenndu shared the news of him getting vaccinated in a post on Instagram.

"When they call your name for the Vaccine!!! Happily Vaccinated #vaccinationdone. Aap bhi kara lo (You also get it done)," the 37-year-old actor wrote alongside his photo.

Actor Shruti Seth also took to Instagram and announced that she got her jab of the vaccine during a vaccination drive at her residential society.

"Got the jab. Finally! Our society organised the most civilised and swift vaccination drive on the premises. It literally got set up within 24 hours and I wasted 2 weeks getting anxiety on CoWin," the actor, best known for comedy show "Shararat", posted.

"So glad it all worked out rather conveniently. Now I’m just exhausted with the side effects. And my arm is killing me. Sigh!" she added.

The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

From May 1, the central and state governments started vaccinating people aged between 18 and 44.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 15,077 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 15, taking the caseload to 57,46,892, while 184 more deaths pushed the toll to 95,344.