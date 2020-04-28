Sushant Singh Rajput's workout video invites loving comment from rumoured girlfriend Rhea

Sushant Singh Rajput is reportedly dating actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant Singh Rajput is spending his time well in lockdown by working out and inspiring his fans to do the same. On Tuesday, he posted a video on Instagram, in which he can be seen doing clap pushups. While many of his fans flooded his Instagram post with heartwarming messages, Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty stood out with her comment.

"Clap clap," Sushant captioned his post. Actress Rhea left a couple of fire emojis in the comment section.

Producer Ekta Kapoor cheered for the Kai Po Che! actor, saying: "Sushiiiii faaab."

Rhea is unfazed by the rumours of her relationship with actor Sushant as she believes being talked about their personal lives is an extension of working in the showbiz. There have been reports that the duo is dating but actors haven't confirmed their relationship.

"Sushant is a fear friend. It (spotlight) doesn't bother me. We are people who are in the limelight. If we want people to watch your films, they will also want to talk about our personal lives. It's the most common psychology to discuss other people. So I don't get bothered by it," Rhea told PTI.

The actor, who started off as a VJ on MTV, made her Bollywood debut with "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" in 2013 and went on to feature in films like "Sonali Cable", "Jalebi". She will be next seen in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Chehre".

