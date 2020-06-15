Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide: The last hours

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home on Sunday morning. He was 34. The news of the demise of the actor, who hailed from Patna, came as a shock to the film fraternity still reeling from the deaths of actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, lyricist Yogesh, director Basu Chatterjee, and music composer Wajid Khan of the duo Sajid-Wajid. Several of Sushant's Bollywood colleagues expressed grief. They include Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithtik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anushka Sharma, Swara Bhasker and Riteish Deshmukh, besides Sushant's co-stars including Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kiara Advani. Filmmakers including Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Ekta Kapoor also expressed condolences over his shocking death.

What happened during the last hours before Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide?

At around 9:30 am on Sunday morning, Sushant Singh Rajput had some pomegranate juice and locked himself in his room. At 10:30 am, the cook knocked on the door to ask the actor about lunch. However, there was no answer and so, the cook came at this door at 12 noon once again. Still, there was no response from the actor. This time, the cook decided to call him on his phone. On still getting no response, the cook and the other two house helps started to panic.

Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin sister, who lives in Goregaon, was called at 12:15 pm. She reached the actor's residence in Bandra in about 40 minutes and tried knocking at his door while calling him on his phone frantically. Following which, a locksmith was summoned at around 1:15 pm who broke the lock. it was then that Sushant Singh Rajput's sister and servants entered his room and saw his body hanging. Once they brought his body down, the doctor and all the police were called.

