Image Source : FILE IMAGE/TWITTER/NEERAJKUMARSINGHBABLU Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin and BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu suffers heart attack

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu was admitted to Jeevak Heart Hospital in Patna after suffering a heart attack. Neeraj, who is a BJP MLA from Chatapur in Supaul district complained of chest pain on Wednesday night after which he was taken to the hospital. He has been quite active and raising his voice in the late actor's case ever since his death on June 15. His wife is also an MLC in Lok Janshakti Party. Neeraj was the one who raised questions on the death of the 'Kai Po Che' actor in the Assembly.

He even demanced police protection for the witnesses in the death case in the month of August and told ANI, "Witnesses are being threatened, and Mumbai Police is not even providing protection to them. The way things are unfolding, the witnesses might get killed. We demand that witnesses should be given police protection."

Office MLA Niraj kumar singh bablu:- कल छातापुर विधानसभा के माधोपुर पंचायत में जनसम्पर्क करने के दौरान अचानक माननीय विधायक श्री नीरज कुमार सिंह बबलू जी के छाती में दर्द हुआ तो स्थानीय चिकित्सक ने पटना रेफर किया तो अभी माननीय विधायक जी जीवक हार्ट हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती है। pic.twitter.com/4aC3aFae2K — Niraj Kumar Singh (@MLANirajBablu) October 15, 2020

Meanwhile, CBI refuted the claims and said that such reports are "erroneous" and the investigation is still continuing. CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur said in a statement, "CBI continues to investigate the death of Sushant. There are certain speculative reports in the media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous."

The CBI had registered a case on August 6 after a notification from the Centre on the request of the Bihar government based on a complaint filed by Sushant's father K.K. Singh in Patna.

The CBI team recorded the statements of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, the late actor's house manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, personal staff Neeraj Singh, Keshav Bachane and Dipesh Sawant, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi, talent manager Jaya Saha and several others.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra's apartment on June 14.

Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are also probing the money laundering and drugs angle in connection with the actor's death, respectively.

Rhea was arrested by the NCB in a drugs related case. She was granted bail after spening 28 days in Byculla jail, while her brother Showik is still lodged in the jail.

-With IANS inputs

