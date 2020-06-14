Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput's body tested for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. Clad in a dark t-shirt and grey shorts, the actor was found hanging with a curtain at his home by the fan by his domestic help who alerted the police as well as his sister who lives in Goregaon. "He has committed suicide. Mumbai Police is investigating. The police have not found any (suicide) note yet," Mumbai Police Spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok said.

The actor's body has been taken to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai where the post mortem procedure will take place. Due to coronavirus pandemic, the actor's body will first undergo a COVID19 test. If the reports will come out to be positive, the post mortem procedure will not take place. However, it is said that the test is negative and now the doctors are waiting for the family members to arrive so that they can begin the post mortem. Sushant's body has been taken to the mortuary.

Sushant was suffering from depression from the last six months and also undergoing treatment in Hinduja Hospital. Police have found medical prescriptions and medicines by his bedside in his room. The actor's servant revealed that the actor was not well for the last ten days. He also said that the actor told him that he has paid off all his debts but is unsure if he will be able to pay the salaries of the house help.

On Sunday morning, Sushant made a call to his sister and then dialed his close friend and TV actor, Mahesh Shetty. However, the actor could not pick up his last call. The two had worked together in their first show Kis Desh Mein Hoga Mera Dil and then in Pavitra Rishta.

Sushant was last seen in the film Chhihhore which dealt with mental stress and suicide. He was supposed to be seen in Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Junglee next, opposite Sanjana Sanghvi. The film was the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars.

If you need support or know someone who is under depression or suicidal, please reach out to mental health specialists or helplines. AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

