Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Mumbai Court to pronounce order on Rhea, Showik bail plea today

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates

Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik's bail pleas were heard in Mumbai's Sessions Court on Thursday. The actress's lawyer Satish Maneshinde claimed that Rhea has ever consumed drugs and used to procure for late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The bail plea stated that she was 'coerced' into confession during the NCB interrogation and is innocent. Rhea had also claimed that she hasn't committed any crime. On the other hand, NCB sought Rhea's judicial custody to interrogate the drug angle in the death case further. As the result, the Sessions Court reserved its order till Friday.

ALSO READ | What is Rhea Drugs Chat, why is Rhea Chakraborty being questioned by NCB | Sushant Death Case

Currently, Rhea Chakraborty is under judicial custody in Mumbai's Byculla Women's jail. On the other hand, the confession of Showik Chakraborty has emerged. In this confession of 6 pages, he has admitted that he used to ask for drugs. But Showik has put the blame on Sushant Singh Rajput and said that he is a college student and has never consumed drugs himself. Showik said that he met Sushant through Rhea and their friendship started due to Sushant's sociable nature.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's unseen videos shot by Rhea Chakraborty go VIRAL, fans heartbroken

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage