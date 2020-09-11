Friday, September 11, 2020
     
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Mumbai Court to pronounce order on Rhea, Showik bail plea today

Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik's bail pleas were heard in Mumbai's Sessions Court on Thursday. The actress's lawyer Satish Maneshinde claimed that Rhea has ever consumed drugs and used to procure for late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. After this, the Sessions Court of Mumbai reserved its decision till Friday.

New Delhi Published on: September 11, 2020 7:10 IST
Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik's bail pleas were heard in Mumbai's Sessions Court on Thursday. The actress's lawyer Satish Maneshinde claimed that Rhea has ever consumed drugs and used to procure for late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The bail plea stated that she was 'coerced' into confession during the NCB interrogation and is innocent. Rhea had also claimed that she hasn't committed any crime. On the other hand, NCB sought Rhea's judicial custody to interrogate the drug angle in the death case further. As the result, the Sessions Court reserved its order till Friday.

Currently, Rhea Chakraborty is under judicial custody in Mumbai's Byculla Women's jail. On the other hand, the confession of Showik Chakraborty has emerged. In this confession of 6 pages, he has admitted that he used to ask for drugs. But Showik has put the blame on Sushant Singh Rajput and said that he is a college student and has never consumed drugs himself. Showik said that he met Sushant through Rhea and their friendship started due to Sushant's sociable nature. 

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

 

  • Sep 11, 2020 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Ankita Lokhande reacts to Shibani Dandekar

    After Rhea Chakraborty's close friend Shibani Dandekar called out Ankita Lokhande for her open letter on the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation, many from the TV industry came out in support of the Pavitra Rishta actress. Shibani claimed that Ankita has been capitalising on Rhea's arrest and has the most hatred in her heart. She also called her support for Sushant's family as "two seconds of fame." Reacting to it, Ankita asked Shibani not to look down on TV actors.

  • Sep 11, 2020 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Mumbai court to pronounce order on Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea on Friday

    The Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday reserved till Friday its order on the bail application moved by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently under judicial custody in a city jail. A Mumbai Magistrate had sent Rhea to judicial custody for 14 days till September 22 late on September 8 in connection with a case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) pertaining to its probe into the drugs angle surrounding the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

    After spending the night in the NCB lockup, Rhea, 28, was later taken to the Byculla Jail even as her lawyer Satish Maneshinde filed a bail plea on her behalf in the Sessions Court on Wednesday.

