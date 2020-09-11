Ankita Lokhande reacts to Shibani Dandekar's '2 seconds of fame' comment: I shall always raise my voice

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ OFFICIAL HANDLES Ankita Lokhande reacts to Shibani Dandekar's '2 seconds of fame' comment

After Rhea Chakraborty's close friend Shibani Dandekar called out Ankita Lokhande for her open letter on the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation, many from the TV industry came out in support of the Pavitra Rishta actress. Shibani claimed that Ankita has been capitalising on Rhea's arrest and has the most hatred in her heart. She also called her support for Sushant's family as "two seconds of fame." Reacting to it, Ankita asked Shibani not to look down on TV actors and also said that "I shall always raise my voice for the peopel I love and care."

In a long Instagram post, Ankita Lokhande said, "'2 seconds of fame'. This phrase got me thinking today. Coming from a tier 2 city and belonging to a humble background, I had no fancy education to show for myself. I entered the television industry in the year 2004 with a show called Zee Cine Star Ke Khoj. But my real journey began in 2009 with the show “PAVITRA RISHTA” which went on till 2014. I would be doing an injustice if I don’t mention that it was among one of the best shows for 6 consecutive years with the highest GEC TRP on television till date."

She added, "Fame is only a byproduct of the love and warmth that an actor receives from the masses. Along with all the viewers, I, too still feel connected to the character of ‘ARCHANA’. Both, my fate and the people have been kind enough to me shower their blessings and love upon me. The aspiration of an actor trying to portray as many different roles and characters as possible, led me to explore. Luckily, I got the opportunity to work in Manikarnika as well as Baghi 3. To conclude, I have been an ACTOR in Television & Bollywood for the past 17 years & now, when I am trying to support justice for my late friend, a view has been expressed that I am seeking JUSTICE because I need 2 seconds of fame and cheap publicity!"

"I cannot fathom as to why any person would take such a stand. Is it because I have worked mostly on television and not in Bollywood? Is that why you would take a stand for the person with whom you have had a relationship for almost a decade? Stop looking down on we television actors, if that was your reason for describing my words as ‘GROTESQUE’ . It takes an equal amount of hard work and dedication for the actors in the television industry as it would take in Bollywood. I am proud to be a television actor. And if not for anything, I shall always raise my voice for the people I love and care about," she said.

On Thursday, Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Such a grotesque letter by (Ankita). This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted. She has played a major role in this 'witch-hunt' and she needs to be called out! She also just needs to shut the hell up. Enough Ankita! No one has more hate in their heart (?) than you"

Taking to Twitter, Shibani wrote, "This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!"

Shibani's reaction came after Ankita posted an open letter for her haters and said, "I again clarify, for the reason time and again being asked by the media to me on whether I feel it's a murder or suicide? I have never said it''s a murder or anyone in particular is responsible. "I always have encouraged justice for my late friend SSR and stood by the bereaved family and truth should be brought out by the investigating agencies," Lokhande wrote in her statement.

Addressing her "haters", Lokhande said Chakraborty was the closest person to the actor and so she should not have let him consume drugs. "When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? "His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time," Lokhande claimed.

Meanwhile, the Sessions court on Thursday reserved judgment on Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik's bail plea for today. The bail plea stated that she was 'coerced' into confession during the NCB interrogation and that she is innocent and has not committed any crime.

