Sushant Death Case LIVE: Actor's sister questions 'Why are we still waiting to take criminals in custody?'

After Rhea Chakraborty's deleted WhatsApp chats about use of drugs and other narcotic substances went viral, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday registered an NDPS case against her and two others. It is alleged that the actress used to consume the drugs and also used to sedate Sushant Singh Rajput in order to control his finances and take over his life. The move came a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to the NCB to look into the drug angle in the case. Rhea and two others have been booked under Sections 20 (b), 28 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which makes possession and peddling of drugs a crime.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter to question why the 'criminals' have not been taken into custody yet? She shared points that have popped out after CBI investigation in the last couple of days about Rhea destroying hard disks and giving drugs to Sushant and write, "Why the people who have committed such a heinous crime...moving about Scot-free??? I need an answer!! They should be taken under custody immediately!! #ArrestCulpritsofSSR"

Why are we still waiting to take the criminals under custody?? #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR #JusticeForSushant pic.twitter.com/yGkXRHu24R — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the ED on Wednesday summoned Jaya Saha, the talent manager of Rhea Chakraborty, for questioning after it came to light that the actor had shared a few messages related to drugs with her. The ED registered a case of money laundering on July 31 on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR filed by Sushant's father KK Singh who alleged transactions of Rs 15 crore with some bank accounts with which Sushant had no connection.

On the other hand, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Siddharth pIthani and cook Neeraj for the sixth day in a row. Pithani reportedly confessed that Rhea destroyed eight hard drives days before Sushant's death. Besides Pithani, the CBI has grilled Dipesh Sawant, his CA Sandeep Shridhar, accountant Rajat Mewati, doctors at Cooper hospital and the Mumbai Police personnel present on duty on June 14.

