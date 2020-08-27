Thursday, August 27, 2020
     
  5. Sushant Death Case LIVE: Actor's sister questions 'Why are we still waiting to take criminals in custody?'
Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter to question why the 'criminals' have not been taken into custody yet?. Her tweet came after deleted WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty about the use of drugs and sedating Sushant Singh Rajput came into the light. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday registered an NDPS case against Rhea and two others.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2020 8:20 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT4747

After Rhea Chakraborty's deleted WhatsApp chats about use of drugs and other narcotic substances went viral, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday registered an NDPS case against her and two others. It is alleged that the actress used to consume the drugs and also used to sedate Sushant Singh Rajput in order to control his finances and take over his life. The move came a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to the NCB to look into the drug angle in the case. Rhea and two others have been booked under Sections 20 (b), 28 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which makes possession and peddling of drugs a crime.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter to question why the 'criminals' have not been taken into custody yet? She shared points that have popped out after CBI investigation in the last couple of days about Rhea destroying hard disks and giving drugs to Sushant and write, "Why the people who have committed such a heinous crime...moving about Scot-free??? I need an answer!! They should be taken under custody immediately!! #ArrestCulpritsofSSR"

Meanwhile, the ED on Wednesday summoned Jaya Saha, the talent manager of Rhea Chakraborty, for questioning after it came to light that the actor had shared a few messages related to drugs with her. The ED registered a case of money laundering on July 31 on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR filed by Sushant's father KK Singh who alleged transactions of Rs 15 crore with some bank accounts with which Sushant had no connection.

On the other hand, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)  questioned Siddharth pIthani and cook Neeraj for the sixth day in a row. Pithani reportedly confessed that Rhea destroyed eight hard drives days before Sushant's death. Besides Pithani, the CBI has grilled Dipesh Sawant, his CA Sandeep Shridhar, accountant Rajat Mewati, doctors at Cooper hospital and the Mumbai Police personnel present on duty on June 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

 

  • Aug 27, 2020 8:20 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Siddharth Pithani confesses Rhea Chakraborty destroyed 8 hard drives

    Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj and flatmate Siddharth Pithani are two names who have been called daily for questioning. On Wednesday, the CBI grilled them for 11 hours. According to the latest reports, Pithani has confessed that Rhea Chakraborty destroyed eight hard drives before she left Sushant's house on June 8.

    READ FULL STORY HERE

  • Aug 27, 2020 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Why are we still waiting to take the criminals under custody?, asks Shweta Singh Kirti

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti questions why the criminals are still not taken in custody. She shared points that have surfaced during the investigation in the last few days and wrote, "Why are we still waiting to take the criminals under custody??" She also wrote, "Why the people who have committed such a heinous crime...moving about Scot-free??? I need an answer!! They should be taken under custody immediately"

    In another tweet, she shared a video of a billboard put up in Hollywood for Sushant. She wrote, "A Billboard in Hollywood put up for Bhai. Thanks and so grateful for all the support"

     

  • Aug 27, 2020 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant Singh Rajput's flat-mate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj left the DRDO office after eleven hours of questioning by the CBI on Wednesday

  • Aug 27, 2020 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    NCB books Rhea Chakraborty, 2 others in NDPS case

    In what spells more trouble for Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday registered an NDPS case against her and two others on the basis of an ED request to probe the drug angle in the death case. The move comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to the NCB to look into the drug angle in the case.

    NCB chief Rakesh Asthana told IANS: "We have filed a case on the basis of the letter from the ED." Asthana said that the agency will soon conduct an inquiry and question the persons concerned.

