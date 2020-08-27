Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Sushant's sister requests for Kangana Ranaut's protection so that she can help in Narcotics case

After Rhea Chakraborty's deleted WhatsApp chats came into light, actress Kangana Ranaut opened up about the use of drugs in the Bollywood industry. The actress offered to help Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in any probe they might want her to but wants the "centre government" to provide her with protection in return. The actress tweeted, "It’s a top trend right now, sincere request @PMOIndia for #कंगना_राणावत_को_सुरकषा_दो I am very keen to help @narcoticsbureau in this matter and I could be very useful as I have witnessed it all personally."

Now, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also requested the Prime Minister's Office to provide protection to Kangana so that she could help in the Narcotics case. Shweta tweeted, "Requesting @PMOIndia @narendramodi to look into providing security for Kangana @KanganaTeam so that she can help with the investigation of @narcoticsbureau."

On Wednesday, in a series of tweets, Kangana Ranaut said that drugs are a commonplace occurrence in Bollywood and revealed that the most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine. She tweeted, "Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it's very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it's given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge."

"I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that's why he has been killed," she further tweeted.

One Twitter user called the revelations "explosive" but she doesn't think so. "I don't think it's that explosive in movie Sanju exploitation of women, debauchery, drug abuse movie mafia's underworld connections has been flaunted, explicit details are given yet it seems they hold way too much power to pretty much get away with anything," she replied.

"If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood," Kangana had tweeted from her verified account, tagging the office of the Prime Minister of India.

Kangana has, over the past few years, been vocal about Bollywood nepotism that favours star kids. The conversation around the subject has been revived after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

