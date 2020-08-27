Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEACHAKRABORTY/FANPAGE Sushant Death Case: Siddharth Pithani confesses Rhea Chakraborty destroyed 8 hard drives

The Special Investigation Team of the CBI took over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on August 19 after the nod from the Supreme Court. The CBI has been questioning the people who were present on the day the actor was allegedly found hanging at his residence in Mumbai. Sushant's cook Neeraj and flatmate Siddharth Pithani are two names who have been called daily for questioning. On Wednesday, the CBI grilled them for 11 hours. According to the latest reports, Pithani has confessed that Rhea Chakraborty destroyed eight hard drives before she left Sushant's house on June 8.

Reports further claim that IT professionals were called in to erase files from the hard drives and when Sushant tried to stop them, Rhea threatened him. While it is yet to be revealed what was there in those hard drives, it is said that she wanted to destroy all the personal data before leaving the house. Pithani has also confessed that Sushant and Rhea had a fight on June 8.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister has also reacted to the new information that came into light on Wednesday. She took to Twitter to question why the 'criminals' have not been taken into custody after knowing that Sushant's was drugged by Rhea and she destroyed evidence. She tweeted, "Why the people who have committed such a heinous crime...moving about Scot-free??? I need an answer!! They should be taken under custody immediately!! #ArrestCulpritsofSSR"

Why are we still waiting to take the criminals under custody?? #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR #JusticeForSushant pic.twitter.com/yGkXRHu24R — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 26, 2020

Meanwhile, besides Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj, the CBI has grilled Dipesh Sawant, his CA Sandeep Shridhar, accountant Rajat Mewati, doctors at Cooper hospital and the Mumbai Police personnel present on duty on June 14.

A CBI team along with the forensic team, that arrived in Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave the nod for the federal agency probe has also visited Sushant's flat twice in Bandra and the Waterstone resort where the 34-year-old actor stayed for two months as well as the Cooper Hospital, where the autopsy took place.

The agency is yet to summon Rhea and her family members. The CBI has also sought help from the AIIMS Forensic Department to understand the autopsy report of Sushant. The time of death was missing from the seven-page post mortem report. The CBI team earlier in the day briefed their superiors in Delhi about the latest developments and findings in the case.

The CBI registered a case on August 6 on the orders of the central government on the request of Bihar government. The official investigation by CBI began on August 19.

