Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty to undergo CBI interrogation again today

Rhea Chakraborty summoned again by CBI in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) moved one step ahead with the investigation when on Friday, it interrogated Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, the main accused in the mysterious death of the actor. Rhea reached the DRDO-IAF guest house in the suburbs at 10:30 am along with her brother Showik and was interrogated for 10 long hours. During the interrogation, the actress revealed her side of the story about how she met Sushant and their live-in relationship for the last one year. The actress has been asked to appear again before the CBI. Besides Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Neeraj Singh have also been questioned on Friday.

On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are also probing the various angles into the case, along with the CBI. While NCB summoned Gaurav Arya, ED quizzed Jaya Saha. In her statement to the Enforcement Directorate, Jaya Saha said that she never supplied CBD oil to Sushant Singh Rajput or Rhea Chakraborty.



She further said, "Sushant had contacted and informed me that he suffered from depression. I suggested him to take the CBD oil with tea and coffee for relaxation." Saha told the ED that the oil she suggested was completely legal and easily available on shopping portals. She added, "I knew about the oil as I also suffered from depression and used the oil. It helped me calming my mind and relax. It controlled my anxiety disorders."

While Rhea claimed that Sushant was into drugs long before she came into his life, the late actor's family and ex-personal Assistant Sabir Ahmed have rubbished the claims. Sushant's sister Shweta shared WhatsApp chats of Rhea, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, Siddharth Pithani and others in which they can be seen talking about 'doobie.'

Initially, the Mumbai Police which registered an accidental death report, had interrogated Rhea and 55 others, followed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and now the CBI, with the Narcotics Control Bureau in the queue to probe the drugs angle.

